The Stupell Home Decor Collection 12 in. x 12 in. "Bright Painterly Mid Day River Scene with Clouds" by Duy Huynh Wood Wall Art, Multi-colored

Modern and Trendy is great and all, but sometimes there is nothing like a timeless piece. All of our wall plaques start off as high quality lithograph prints that are then mounted on durable MDF wood. Each piece is hand finished and comes with a fresh layer of foil on the sides to give it a crisp clean look. It arrives ready to hang with no installation required, and comes with sturdy clear corners to keep it from damaging in transit. Color: Multi-colored.