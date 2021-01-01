DII kitchen millennium non-adhesive, smooth top, cut to fit and washable shelf liner rolls, 2 12-inch by 10-feet are the perfect shelf liners. DII brings you reversible shelf liners to keep your stored items and shelves clean and protected. They are reusable! You will never have to wipe your protected surfaces again - simply throw your liners in the wash and reuse them. 60% Viscose and 40% polyester. Machine wash cold separately. Lay flat to dry. Do not bleach. Do not use fabric softener. DII 12-in x 10-ft Tango Red Shelf Liner | CAMZ33599