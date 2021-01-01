Polyester storage bins are a fun and creative way to organize and store toys, clothes, blankets, towels, books, knick knacks and more. Tired of clutter in the kids room, living room, or laundry room? These storage containers could be the perfect solution to organize the clutter while enhancing your home’s decor. These trendy bins have become very popular due to their simple yet chic look and dependability. Sturdily constructed these storage bins are up to the task of being carried to-and-fro, used to transport groceries, laundry, or household goods these bins will handle it. The material and construction offers a long lasting bin that you can use over and over again. DII 12-in W x 15-in H x 17.5-in D French Blue Polyester Collapsible Bin | CAMZ10033