HOMESTYLES 12 in. Stone Wash Suzy-Q Muggly Planter Statue Holds 4 in. Pot

Muggly's Family Planters are one of Homestyles most popular product lines. These family friends come in Grandparents, Aunts and Uncles, Papa and Mama, Brothers and Sisters, Baby and of course those favorite family pets. Don’t forget those new crazy Relatives-Bikers and Hippie Muggly’s or your favorite Team Mascots. Each planter is perfectly functional and careful sculpted to fit together as a family. Collect them All. They also make the perfect birthday, Father’s Day or Mother’s Day present to those hard to find have everything loved ones. Invite a Muggly to hang out in the yard or gather around those patios, bringing a few laughs and great conversations. Color: Stone Wash.