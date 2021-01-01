Bon Tool’s Steel City Finish Trowels set a new standard for concrete and plaster finishers. Among the highest grade finish trowels available, Steel City Trowels by Bon help get the job done with a premium blade and lightweight, durable aluminum shank. These precision ground professional grade trowels are available in Golden Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Razor Stainless Steel, Blue Steel or Ultra Flex Blue Steel. Bon Tool's products have been trusted by professionals for over 60-years. Bon is committed to the development and improvement of tools for professional contractors and do-it-yourselfers alike. We put our trusted name to every product we sell. Bon Tool 12-in Stainless Steel Flooring Trowel | 66-121