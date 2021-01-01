From caroline's treasures
Caroline's Treasures 12-in H x 8-in W Animals Metal Print | 7404DS812
Advertisement
Indoor or Outdoor Aluminum artwork prints will add a special touch to your kitchen, bath, front door, outdoor patio or any special place. 8 inches by 12 inches and full of color. This item will take direct sun for a while before it starts to fade. Rust and Fade resistant. Aluminum Print with Hanging Rope. Rounded Corners. Caroline's Treasures 12-in H x 8-in W Animals Metal Print | 7404DS812