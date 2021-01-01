\"Yes, I'll go with you,\" and Thumbelina climbed up on the bird's back, with her feet out on its spreading wings. Welcome one of childhood's most beloved stories to your garden with this hand-painted sculpture created exclusively for Design Toscano. With her hair blowing in the wind, tiny Thumbelina takes her place atop a delicate bluebird with exquisitely detailed feathers and wonderful markings. Cast in designer resin for home and garden use with a rope and eyelets for hanging. 6\"W7\"D12\"H. 1 lb. Design Toscano 12-in H x 6-in W Fairy Garden Statue | QM14023