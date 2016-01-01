Stupell presents My Faith Collection by EtchLife. Proudly made in the USA, all of our wall plaques start off as high quality lithograph prints that are then mounted on durable MDF wood. Each piece is hand finished and comes with a fresh layer of foil on the sides to give it a crisp clean look. It arrives ready to hang with no installation required, and comes with sturdy clear corners to keep it from damaging in transit. EtchLife: Everything for the Christ-Centered Heart \"My teaching is as precious as your eyesight–guard it! Write it on the back of your hands; etch it on the chambers of your heart\" Proverbs 7.3 - Copyright 2016 EtchLife, L.L.C. All Rights Reserved. Stupell Industries 12-in H x 12-in W Inspirational Wood Print | EWP-110-WD-12X12