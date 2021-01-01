Furinno 25.12 in. Espresso/Black Plastic 6-shelf Etagere Bookcase with Open Back, Brown

Furinno Turn-N-Tube DIY Multi-Purpose Combination Rack comes with unique structure which has open display rack and shelves that are modern and stylish to fit any room settings when creating your ideal room. It provides ample storage and display space for items and decorations. You can personalize the rack with by assembling it in different ways to suit your needs. It can be separate into two individual racks for different usage. Keep things in place and organized without worrying as the rack is strong and sturdy. The rack consists of durable MDF boards and strong PVC poles both tested for strength and stability. Assembly is very easy as it requires no tools to assemble this furniture. All you need to do is carefully follow the instructions and using hardware provided to avoid difficulties. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer. Color: Espresso.