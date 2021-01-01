From milwaukee
Milwaukee 12 in. Dipped Grip Straight Jaw Pliers
The MILWAUKEE 12-inch Straight Jaw Pliers offer maximum grip with a forged strength reaming head. The straight jaw plier's teeth are hardened, giving users a secure grip over the life of the tool. The pliers feature slim profile dipped grips and are optimized to provide users with better comfort and ergonomics. All MILWAUKEE pliers are forged for strength and feature rust protection with a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Material: Plastic.