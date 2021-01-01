Zippered, protective mattress encasement will extend the life of your mattress by providing full coverage to the top, sides, and bottom of your mattress protecting it from bedwetting accidents, night sweats, bed bugs, or allergens. BugStop Seal - patented tape closure that fits securely over the rust-proof zipper end to form a complete seal preventing bed bugs and other insects and pests from getting in or out. Easy Care- Simply wipe clean heavyweight 6 Gauge vinyl with soap or disinfectant and warm water. Quiet and comfortable, the brushed silk finish with electronicallywelded seams eliminate rustling noise and ensure long term use. Zippered mattress encasements give you a tight snug feel, usually associated with fitted covers. Bargoose Home Textiles 12-in D Vinyl California King Encasement Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover with Bed Bug Protection in White | 509612