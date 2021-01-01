Classic Home & Garden 12 in. Cloud Gray Allaire Resin Planter

The allayer is a high-quality and Durable resin planter offered in a variety of stunning finishes. The height of this planter is what makes it really stand out, at 13.5 in. Tall The allayer makes a great addition to multi-pot arrangements and as a standalone planter in your living room, around corners or on a patio. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, Its UV coating prevents the finish from fading in sunlight or due to harsh weather. Delivered without drainage holes, if needed holes are easily drilled in bottom of planter. Color: Cloud Gray.