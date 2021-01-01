From richelieu hardware
Richelieu Hardware 12 in. (305 mm.) Center To Center Aurum Brushed Gold Transitional Drawer Pull
This transitional pull is unique to Richelieu and features ornate indentations at each end as well as a beautifully stepped base, creating a wow effect on furniture and cabinets. This model also offers a handle for appliances. Please note that the screws included with the products are a standard size of 1 in. (25 mm) L, quadrex, pan head. They will fit with most of the popular melamine thicknesses, which range between 5/8 in. to 3/4 in. (16 mm to 19 mm).