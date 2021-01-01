From bel air lighting
Bel Air Lighting 12 in. 20-Watt Equivalent Rubbed Oil Bronze Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light with Metal Shade
Advertisement
This 12 in. flush mount features a drum shaped outer shade of criss-crossed mesh metal in rubbed oil bronze finish. The inner etched opal shade covers the integrated LED module, and ensures an even distribution of light. The integrated LED design means you’ll never have to change light bulbs in the fixture. Its low profile design and modern industrial style makes this light an eye-catching and functional addition to any room of the house.