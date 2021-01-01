12 inch - 2 digit number set includes two each of 00-99. This number stencil set is used by many parking lot striper for condo complexes factory parking lots malls or warehouses needing a quick way to paint 2 3 and 4 digit numbers. With 00 through 99 as single sheets painters only have to add a single digit to the beginning or end to complete a spot. The background boxes prevent unwanted overspray and line up all digits straight. This number kit is a great investment for any pavement contractor or line striper and will last for years. Most common parking lot marking font. Stencil Ease 12-in 2 Digit Marking Set Paint Stencil | CC0014M