The DW715 12-in single-bevel compound miter saw is powered by a 15 Amp motor to drive 4, 000 RPM, delivering extended power and durability. Features stainless steel miter detent plate and cam miter lock that provide repeatable accuracy and durability with easy adjustments. Tall sliding fences support 5-1/2-in of base molding vertically and 5-1/2-in of crown molding vertically nested. Lightweight design and built-in carry handle for portability. DEWALT 12-in 15 Amps Single Bevel Compound Corded Miter Saw Stainless Steel | DWS715