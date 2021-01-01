12-in-1 USB Type C HUB 4K Docking Station Dual HDMI Compatible with RJ45 VGA Gigabit 87W PD Adapter SD TF Card Reader USB 3.0 Hub

1) Provide power when connecting to devices that require a lot of power. 2) Since the hard disk consumes a lot of power, if the hard disk does not read, please connect it with the charger to supply it. 3) Due to the limitations of the Mac OS system, the MacBook does not support three different monitors. 4) Windows10 / Windows7 system can be divided into three different screens. 5) Support dual HDMI + VGA working at the same time with 1080P video output resolution and separate HDMI working in 4K. 6) VGA only works 1080P 60Hz and dual HDMI is (4K / 2K). 7) Does not support simultaneous reading of TF card and SD card. 8) The concentrator may heat up when used, please rest assured that this is a normal phenomenon and will not affect the work.