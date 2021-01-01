Northlight 12 in. White Holographic Lighted Ghost Halloween Window Silhouette

Boo. Light up your home this Halloween season with this ghostly window silhouette. The perfect way to spruce up your decor with very little work. Add this decoration to your decor for a bright touch of holiday spirit. Product Features:. Color: clear bulbs/white wire. Number of bulbs: 12. Bulb size: mini. 24 in. white lead cord. 1-sided design. Durable and re-usable. Additional Product Features: Super bright bulbs. UL certified and approved for indoor use only. If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Comes with replacement bulbs spare fuses and a suction cup for mounting the decoration. Contains 1 plug with end connector which allows you to stack multiple lighted items together (not to exceed 210-Watt). Wire gauge: 22-Gauge. 120-Volt 60 Hz. 08 Amp, 9.6-Watt. Dimensions: 12 in. H x 8.25 in. W x 1 in. D. Material(s): plastic/wire/glass bulbs.