From makerbright
12-Gauge Speaker Wire Cable - 50 Feet
Advertisement
50 Feet 16-Gauge High Quality Speaker Wire Cable. Copper Clad Aluminum Conductors (0.254mm x 26 Strands) Providing Undistorted Signals and High-Quality sound Cable use Transparent PVC outer jacket and Red Colored strip help distinguishes right from left, Make you easy and accurate installations. Fits Banana Plugs, Spade Plugs and help Connects Speakers to an audio Receiver or Amplifier. Perfect choice for car, schools, churches, auditoriums or home use.