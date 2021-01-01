From little cottage company
Little Cottage Company 12-ft x 16-ft Value Gambrel Engineered Wood Storage Shed | 12X16 VGB-4-WPC-FK
Value gambrel barn with 4' sidewalls and floor kit. Built with Amish craftsmanship. This shed comes precut and the trim and siding are primed and ready for paint. No extra cutting!! customer will be responsible for the shingles, drip edge, and paint. Detailed picture manual will be included. DIY floor kit includes 5/8" O.S.B. flooring and pressure treated 2x4 framing, 16" o.c. 4x4 treated runners are not included