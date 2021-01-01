From novel home inc
12-cup Stainless Steel Programmable Coffee Maker With Timer And Strength Control
Advertisement
Customize your coffee with the 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker. The quick touch programming panel includes controls for brew strength, time settings, and an auto brew feature that lets you wake up to fresh coffee every morning. The specially engineered even stream shower head ensures optimal flavor extraction and a one to four cup brew option maintains bold flavor for smaller brews, so you'll always have the perfect amount of great tasting coffee.