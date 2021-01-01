From hamilton beach
Hamilton Beach 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, One Size , Gray
Program this coffee maker the night before and have your first cup waiting for you when you wake up.3 brew-strength options—regular, bold and 1-4 cupseasy-pour carafe for no-mess pouringcone-shaped brew basket uses a #4 cone-shaped coffee filterprogrammable clock/timer2-hour auto shutoffauto pause and servenonstick keep-hot plateeasy-view water window12-cup capacityPlastic/glass. Measures 11.22x7.32x14.61"H. Carafe and brew basket are dishwasher safe. Imported.