Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Automatic Burr Grinder Black Precision Grinding for all Coffee types

True coffee lovers know that freshly ground coffee beans always make the best tasting coffee. The Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Automatic Burr Grinder is designed to do just that—with one simple touch. This coffee grinder easily grinds whole coffee beans to yield consistent, flavorful coffee grounds for making regular coffee, espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, and all your other favorite coffee beverages. Burr grinders are considered to be the best method for grinding whole coffee beans, as they use flat, precise cutting plates rather than blades to grind the beans more uniformly. This versatile coffee grinder features 12 cup settings and 12 grind settings. Depending on the grind setting you select, the machine can make several consistencies, ranging from coarse to fine, that allow you to prepare coffee in a drip machine, espresso maker, French press, pour-over, and more. Once grinding is complete, the coffee grinding machine shuts off automatically for greater safety. The included bean hopper holds up to 1/2 lb. of coffee beans.