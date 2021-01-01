From dress it up
Dress It Up 12 Count Multi-Colored Box Pastel Button Bundle
Dress It Up 12 Count Multi-Colored Box Pastels Button Bundle features a large variety of 15 mm, 4-hole buttons in 12 pretty pastel colors. This kit also includes 12 high-quality, reusable screw-on jars and a large plastic storage container. These containers are great for reusing as future crafting storage. The pastel colors of these buttons make them a great addition to young children’s clothing, baby room décor, or on stuffed animals. Perfect as a gift for a creative child or adult. Sew or glue-on for a delightful addition to your next craft or project.