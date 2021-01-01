Zinus 12” Cool Touch Comfort Gel-Infused Hybrid Mattress, Full

If hot sleeping keeps you up at night, your mattress is probably not pulling its weight. Fortunately for you, our Cool Touch Comfort Gel-Infused Hybrid Mattress doubles as both a super-effective cooling machine and a supremely comfortable place to lay your head. How do we craft such an efficient sleep surface. By packing it with premium ingredients and materials, like our thermoregulation swirl gel memory foam and a breathable, cool feeling Air Cool fabric cover. Together, they optimize ventilation, encourage airflow, and dispel excess body heat so your core temperature stays comfortable all night long. Multiple layers of premium, CertiPUR-US certified foams and a microfiber quilted top will have you snuggling up in total relaxation, with your joints and spine optimally supported all night long. The Cool Touch Comfort Hybrid keeps motion isolated and your curves gently supported thanks to our independent coil system, built with a perimeter of even heavier gauge steel springs that strengthen the mattress's edges. This prevents sagging and makes sitting on and getting in and out of bed that much easier. And because we believe in delivering products that are supportive all around, the Cool Touch Comfort Hybrid is backed you can depend on.