12 Card Slots Detachable Magnetic Wallet Pu Leather Flip Protective Case With Wrist Strap For Samsung Galaxy S9 (2018) (Flower Blue)

Multi-Functionally Design, With 12 Card Slot. It Allows You To Put More Cards, Cash, Receipts To Carry, No Need Other Wallet. Save More Space In Your Bag. Removable Magnetic Back Cover. Your Phone Can Easily Be Taken Out And Held Alone When Being Used Instead Of Holding The Whole Case. No Need To Answer With Holding A Whole Wallet. Four Corner Protection By High Quality Soft Tpu Inner Skin. Hand Strap, You Can Hold The Strap To Carry The Wallet, Free Your Hand.