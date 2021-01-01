Cable Matters 12 AWG CL2 in Wall Rated Oxygen-Free Bare Copper 2 Conductor Speaker Wire (Speaker Cable) 250 Feet

This pro-grade 12 AWG, CM and CL2 rated speaker wire is an ideal choice for connecting your loud speakers or car audio speaker wire to an AV receiver or amplifier in a 2.1, 5.1, or 7.1 channel home theater system Speaker wires with heavy gauge conductors are made of solid oxygen-free copper as opposed to copper clad aluminum (CCA) audio wire or copper clad steel (CCS) stereo wire to resist corrosion and deliver pristine sound Speaker cable has durable PVC jacket which complies with the CL2 rating for the fire safety requirements for car audio cable Two conductors of the speakers wire are jacketed with color-coded PVC for easy polarity identification Premium speaker cables wrapped around a plastic spool in the box for easy and convenient speaker wiring installation without kinks