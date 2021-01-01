12-18V UPC1237 Speaker Protection Board Loud Speaker Protection Board Kit Part Boot Delay DC Monitor

Description:1.The DC protection can't work with the Digital Power Amplifier board or BTL Circuits2. The horn protection board has the functions of power-on delay (about 3 seconds) and DC protection (control voltage is about 1V). The board circuit is simple and safe and reliable.3.With LED light indication, it lights up when working, and it is extinguished when protection starts. It adopts double parallel OMRON relay, which is suitable for most power amplifier boards.4.Operating voltage AC: 12-18V, independent power supply is required.5.This protection board is powered by AC 12-18V.It must be powered by a separate power supply. Otherwise, the power amplifier board may be damaged.