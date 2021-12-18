From first deal
12/18/21V Electric Power Torque Impact Drill Cordless Hammer Screwdriver 25+3 35NM-56NM Power Tool W/ 1pc Battery-US Plug/12V/Power Battery
Advertisement
Type(Option): 12V / 18V / 21VCapacity Battery / Power Battery / Impact Capacity Battery / Impact Power BatteryFeatures: - Meet all your needs, industrial grade lithium electric drill, with impact concrete, brushless motor more powerful, stepless speed change freely- Percussion, concrete drilling, wall drilling, etc- Material drilling, metal / PVC / plastic / wood drilling requirements- Screw, furniture installation, door and window installation, etc- Brushless motor, metal gearbox, double bearing design- Double bearing output, center hole in the center, double bearing force, stronger and more durable- Double speed adjustment function, to meet the requirements of different types of work- 10 intelligent protection, over discharge protection, input anti reverse protection, over temperature protection, overcharge protection, over power protection, over-voltage protection, cell PTC protection, over-current protection, short-circuit protection, recovery protection- Stepless speed cha