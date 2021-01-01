LG 12,000 BTU 230-Volt Window Air Conditioner with Heat and Remote, Factory Refurbished

Important: These units are powered by a 230-volt appliance outlet and will not work with standard household outlets. Please ensure the installation location for the unit includes this outlet type. Keep your house feeling comfortable no matter what the weather is like outside! The LG LW1216HR is ideal for cooling medium rooms up to 550 sq. ft. You can even add a bit of warmth on cooler days with the supplemental heat option. This unit has 2 cooling and fan speeds and a 24 hour timer to create a cooling schedule. 4-way air deflection lets the flow of air be directed where it's needed most whether cooling, heating, dehumidifying or just circulating air. If there is a power outage, the auto restart feature will automatically turn your unit back on when power is restored. Other features include a remote control, easy window installation kit, removable, washable filter and a check filter alert. Factory Refurbished: This item has been certified and professionally restored to like-new working condition and has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet manufacturer specifications. The item is in new but not original packaging. The product may show minor signs of use but has been inspected and repaired to meet original specifications.