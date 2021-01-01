Pack of 20 11x14 WHITE/BLACK Double Mats Mattes for 8x10 photo with White Core Bevel Cut + Backing + Bags

Set of 20 pieces of 11x14 Double Mats for 8x10 Photo with backing boards and bags This item comes with the 20 pre-cut mats, 20 backing boards and 20 clear bags. The opening size is 7.5"x9.5" for 8x10 print. Color: White over Black The mats are beveled cut with white core and 4-ply thick (about 1.4 mm or 1/16 inch),double mat is two 4-ply mats. The backing is white on both side. The re-sealable adhesive strip of the clear bag is below the opening of the bag instead of on the flap.