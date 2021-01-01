From cck automations

11pcs Metal Stepping Rings Step Up Ring Set 2630MM 3037MM 3743MM 4352MM 5255MM 5558MM 5862MM 6267MM 6772MM 7277MM 7782MM Compatible with Canon.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Kit Includes: Generic Metal 11pcs Step Up Ring (26-30MM,30-37MM,37-43MM,43-52MM,52-55MM,55-58MM,58-62MM,62-67MM,67-72MM,72-77MM,77-82MM) Compatible with the Canon, Nikon, Sigma, Tamron, Sony, Fuji Camera lens. Precision made from premium-grade aluminum, solid and light-weight. Great tightness, no wobbling or cross-threading. The first number is always the lens thread size, the second number is the filter size of the accessory. If the first number is smaller, it's a step-up.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com