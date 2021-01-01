Circulon 11Pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set with SteelShield Hybrid Stainless and Nonstick Technology, Silver

ELEVATE YOUR EVERYDAY COOKING: At Circulon, we know cookware. We constantly push the limits of cookware innovation. Worrying about burning, sticking, flaking and cleaning shouldn't stop you from creating delicious memories. Circulon SteelShield means no more scratched pans. No more scrubbing steel. And no more flaking nonstick. WHAT IS STEELSHIELD: Circulon SteelShield pots and pans are the first to feature stainless steel circles raised above a nonstick finish for the most versatile and durable cookware surface yet. Use any kitchen spoon or spatula on hand to flip, fry, and even scrape the innovative SteelShield rings. Metal utensils? Bring it on. To prove it, we even included a metal spatula in the set. BENEFITS OF STEELSHIELD: Why stainless steel rings? The elevated rings are there to protect the nonstick from scratches, but also deliver amazing searing to provide you with versatility and support you on any recipe you want to make. Paired with a splash of oil, the nonstick helps all kinds of recipes easily release once foods have been evenly seared on the stainless steel rings. TOUGH AND DURABLE: With an extra-thick induction base and stainless steel construction, Circulon SteelShield means no more worrying about hot spots, temperature swings, or warped pans. Plus, the pots and pans are easy enough to hand wash if you want (you'll thank us for the nonstick rivets!) or just throw them in the dishwasher. Get more from your ingredients, recipes, and cookware without sacrificing your time. LOOK: Circulon performs beautifully and looks damn good doing it, too. From our stunningly crafted and cleverly designed handles that actually stay cool, down to the steel rings that are unmistakably Circulon, you no longer have to choose style over function.