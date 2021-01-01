From hp
Hp 11A Chromebook School And Business Chromebook Laptop Black (Intel Celeron N3350 2-Core, 4Gb Ram, 32Gb Emmc, Intel Hd 500, 11.6' Hd (1366X768).
Brand: HP Operating System: Chrome OS CPU Manufacturer: Intel Screen Size: 11.6 Inches Computer Memory Size: 4 GB Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. 11.6' HD (1366x768) Display; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth, Integrated Webcam Intel Celeron N3350 1.10GHz Processor (upto 2.4 GHz, 2MB Cache, 2-Cores) ; Intel HD 500 Integrated Graphics High Speed and Multitasking 4GB OnBoard RAM; 45W Power Supply, 2-Cell 47WHr Battery; Black Color 32GB eMMC SSD; 2 USB 3.1 Gen1, 2x USB 3.1 Type-C Gen1, Micro SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack, Chrome OS, Authorized Docztorm Bundle Includes Dockztorm USB HUb(Special Edition Portable Docztorm Data Hub;Super Speedy Data Syn Rate upto 5Gbps;Authorized Sellers ONLY)