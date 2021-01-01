From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 119648 63" H Tiffany Hanginghead Dragonfly Bridge Arm Floor Lamp Flame Beige Lamps Floor Lamps
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 119648 63" H Tiffany Hanginghead Dragonfly Bridge Arm Floor Lamp Add flawless elegance to your room with the 63" Height Tiffany Hanginghead Dragonfly Bridge Arm Floor Lamp by Meyda Tiffany. Upgrade your décor with this refined floor lamp featuring 60 watts per bulb and a bowl shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 119648 Floor LampHandmade in the USASpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Height: 72"Width: 10.5"Depth: 19.5"Light Direction: Down Lighting Flame Beige