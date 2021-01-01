From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 119641 22" H Prairie Wheat Table Lamp Beige Green Blue Burgundy Lamps Table Lamps
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 119641 22" H Prairie Wheat Table Lamp Gorgeous and brilliant, the 22" Height Prairie Wheat Table Lamp by Meyda Tiffany is a great choice to augment your design. Upgrade your décor with this classy table lamp utilizing 60 watts per bulb and a pyramid shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 119641 Table LampHandmade in the USASpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Height: 22"Light Direction: Down Lighting Beige Green Blue Burgundy