Norwell Lighting 1190 New Yorker 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Acid Dipped Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Norwell Lighting 1190 New Yorker 14" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from brassComes with a glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a manufacturer 2 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 9-1/2"Backplate Height: 6"Backplate Width: 4-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Acid Dipped Black