Elk Lighting 11891/6 6 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents from the Snowburst Collection Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Elk Lighting 11891/6 6 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents from the Snowburst Collection Six Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Crystal Accents from the Snowburst CollectionThe Snowburst collection dazzles with thousands of faceted crystal beads that create a magical presentation similar to freshly fallen snow glistening through rays of sun. A Polished Chrome finish enhances its reflective presentation.Features:Fixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystal accentsDimensions:Height: 12"Width: 21" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 7"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: HalogenBulb Base: G9Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 240UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - G9: A bi pin or 'bipin socket', G9 bulbs have a pin spread of 9 mm and are used mostly in 120V or 230V fixtures with halogen bulbs.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Polished Chrome