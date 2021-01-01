Darice White 1180 Ar Plastic 10 Oblong Palette – Perfect for Oil, Watercolor and Acrylic Paints – Wells are for Holding and Mixing Colors – for Fine Artists and Crafters-Washable

10 WELL PALETTE – The oblong, 6.5”x9”, plastic, 10 well palette is perfect for holding oil, watercolor or acrylic paints. GREAT FOR MIXING COLORS – With 10 wells, you can keep your paints separate or mix them up. FOR FINE ARTISTS, CRAFTERS AND KIDS – Fine artists, student artists, crafters and kids will find this paint tray extremely useful for many painting projects. STURDY AND WASHABLE – The palette is made of sturdy white plastic that is easy to clean. The tray washes clean after each project. FIND YOUR INSPIRATION – Since 1954, Darice has been inspiring creativity with the best value and selection of art and craft supplies for every level crafter. From scrapbooking to jewelry making, kids’ crafts to fine art, floral design to your latest Pinterest project, Darice has over 45,000 items for every level of crafter.