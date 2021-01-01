117/156/195LED Foldable Garage Light Ceiling Lamp Workshop Supermarket 85-265V-4 Blades

Features:-Energy saving, longer life, no flicker, no dark-Good heat dissipation performance: High quality aluminum alloy, good heat dissipation-Temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, and hollow structure, the cooling-Performance is greatly improved, and the service life of the lamp is prolonged-Deformable design: Each lamp head can be adjusted. The maximum beam angle can reach 360 degree to meet the lighting needs of different environments-No tools, no wiring, no need for a professional electrician, just screw it into the medium-Wide range of applications: Garages, warehouses, basements, high-rise factories, workshops, ogistics centers, exhibition halls, stadiums, mining, toll stations, supermarkets. Specifications: Base type: E27Light color: WhiteMaterial: ABS+PCBeam angle: 180°LED type: 2835SMDVoltage: AC85-265VLED Qty: 117/156/195LEDColor temperature: 6500KSuitable for: Gymnasiums, theaters, warehouses, parking lots, garages, etc. Safety Operation:1.