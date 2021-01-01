From maxim
Maxim 11653 Wings 5" Wide Mini Pendant Black / Satin Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Maxim 11653 Wings 5" Wide Mini Pendant Sharp lines radiate from a pointed pin central body creating geometric angled wings that are sandwiched between matching conical fonts. Complete this look with vintage T10 light bulbs to for the full effect.FeaturesConstructed of steel(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Width: 4-3/4"Depth: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 15.19 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black / Satin Brass