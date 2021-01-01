Designers Fountain 1161-PW 1 Light 4.75" Wall Lantern Pewter Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Designers Fountain 1161-PW 1 Light 4.75" Wall Lantern Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.The Budget Cast Aluminum Collection: Great fixtures with classic design at a reasonable price.Secure mounting assembly for easy installation.Bulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Height: 7.5"Width: 4.75"Energy Star: NoMotion Sensor: NoPhotocell: NoSolar: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.The Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Outdoor Wall Sconces Pewter