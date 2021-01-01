From maxim
Maxim 11550CB Brooklyn 15" Wide Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Maxim 11550CB Brooklyn 15" Wide Pendant A contemporary take to Bound Glass, Brooklyn features brass with a unique Bark glass inset softly diffusing the light. The distinctive tetrahedron shape bridges both modern and classic aesthetics. FeaturesConstructed from brass and steelIncludes a water glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Minimum Height: 17-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 59-3/4"Width: 14-1/2"Depth: 14-1/2"Product Weight: 8.6 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black