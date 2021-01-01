From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 115047 6" W Cilindro Mini Pendant Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 115047 6" W Cilindro Mini Pendant Show off delicate simplicity in your room with the 6" Width Cilindro Mini Pendant by Meyda Tiffany. The craftsmen at Meyda Tiffany worked hard to come up with this stylish pendant utilizing 60 watts per bulb and a cylinder shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 115047 Indoor Mini PendantCustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Height: 21"Width: 6"Light Direction: Down LightingUL Listed: Yes Oil Rubbed Bronze