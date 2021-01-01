From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 114701 36" W Cilindro Deco Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Black Low Gloss / White Alabaster Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
Meyda Tiffany 114701 36" W Cilindro Deco Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Bring flawless class with the 36" Width Cilindro Deco Flushmount by Meyda Tiffany. The craftsmen at Meyda Tiffany worked hard to come up with this dazzling flushmount utilizing 100 watts per bulb and a drum shaped shade.Features:Meyda Tiffany 114701 Indoor Flushmount Ceiling FixtureHandmade in the USACustom Crafted In Yorkville, New York Please Allow 30 DaysSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: MediumBulb Type: Incandescent or FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Height: 12"Width: 36.75"Light Direction: Ambient LightingUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Wet Location Flush Mount Black Low Gloss / White Alabaster