Elk Home 1145-026 Moravian Star Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Elk Home 1145-026 Moravian Star Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesClassic Moravian star designConstructed from metalComes with a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 3.4 lbsShade Height: 10"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Antique Nickel