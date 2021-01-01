Kohler Lighting 11422 Bancroft 15" Wide 2 Light Vanity Light Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Kohler Lighting 11422 Bancroft 15" Wide 2 Light Vanity Light Bancroft accessories capture the elegance of early 1900s American design with their traditional and enduring style. This double sconce lends a classic touch to the bath or powder room, and can be positioned up or down for a variety of lighting options. Available in an array of KOHLER finishes to match any bathroom decor. Features Coordinates with other products in the Bancroft collection Sconce can be positioned up or down, depending on room setting Frosted glass shades that perfectly diffuse the light, reducing glare in the bathroom Medium base (E26) socket, works best with type A light bulbs (sold separately) Installation hardware included Manufactured with quality materials and complemented with a meticulous finishing process Durable finishes engineered to last and designed to match KOHLER faucet finishes Dimmable KOHLER® Indoor Lighting Fixtures Limited Warranty Suitable for damp locations Dimensions Height: 7-15/16" Width: 15-1/16" Depth: 7-11/16" Backplate Height: 6" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 2 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 W Recommended Bulb Shape: A Dimmable: Yes Vanity Light Brushed Nickel