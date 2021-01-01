From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 114131-331 Braylon 9" Tall 3 Light Bathroom Sconce with Shades Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Capital Lighting 114131-331 Braylon 9" Tall 3 Light Bathroom Sconce with Shades Product Features:Soft white glass shadesSuitable for dry locationsProduct Dimensions:Height: 8.25"Width: 21.5"Extension: 6.75"Backplate Height: 5"Backplate Width: 8"Backplate Depth: 0.75"Electrical Specification:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300 Vanity Light Bronze