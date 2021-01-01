Hinkley Lighting 1141 Casa 3 Light 24" Tall Post Light with Light Etched Amber Glass Olde Black Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Hinkley Lighting 1141 Casa 3 Light 24" Tall Post Light with Light Etched Amber Glass Casa features solid aluminum construction with twisted wrought iron details and hand-forged scrollwork in an Olde Black finish to complete its rustic-chic appeal with a Southwestern flair. Features: Light etched amber glass shade to diffuse and soften light Made of aluminum Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area Suitable for wet locations Fitter diameter = 3" *Post not Included* Lamping Technology: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs. Specifications: Bulb Included: No Dark Sky: No Height: 24" Material: Aluminum Number of Bulbs: 3 Post Included: No Product Weight: 8 lbs UL Rating: Wet Location Voltage: 120v Wattage: 180 Watts Per Bulb: 60 Width: 11.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Compliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Single Head Post Lights Olde Black