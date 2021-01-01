From elk home
Elk Home 1141-018 Webre 6 Light 34" Wide Chandelier Matte Black / Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Home 1141-018 Webre 6 Light 34" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metal(6) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 7"Maximum Hanging Height: 7"Width: 34"Depth: 34"Product Weight: 11.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 360 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A15Bulbs Included: No Matte Black / Gold Leaf